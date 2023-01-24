Moonstone Island (Rebeca La oss spille)

We played the demo of this adventure game in which we will have many things to do and many places to discover as we make new friends and find our place in the world. Not only will we try to establish our home, learn and make a name for ourselves as alchemists, but we will also have the help of our spirits to go into the most dangerous dungeons to get the necessary items and... well, who knows, maybe discover valuable treasures and ancient secrets...