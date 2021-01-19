Hitman 3: Frilanser - Livestream Replay

Those who enjoyed the different titles of the series will be pleased to know that a new game mode has been added with the latest update of the title. In order to complete a run, we will have to accept different contracts and campaigns without failing and fulfilling certain key objectives in order to get better rewards and better loot... An experience that will bring out the best in veteran players... and the worst in novice and clumsy players like us.