Metroid Prime Remastered - De første 40 minuttene på Bryter med pekerkontroller

We go the Wii way (one of the four control methods) on the just-released, first-ever HD remaster of Retro's masterpiece for the Gamecube as we land on the station above Tallon IV, meet Meta Ridley and of course lose all of Samus Aran's abilities.