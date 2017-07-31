Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Rebeca Let's Play)

Although we've tried many titles of the genre, we can't deny that there's something about this one that has grabbed us. We're not sure if it's because of the hand-drawn designs, the difficulty or the satisfaction of exploring every corner and every new area of the map, but what we do know is that, although it's been out for a while now, if you're a fan of the genre you can't miss this title.

