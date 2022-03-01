Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Daydream: Prologue (Rebeca Let's Play)

This time, we bring you a preview of an adventure game in which we will have to solve puzzles to try to escape from the dangers and monsters that want to avoid us escaping from a terrifying world. Of course, we couldn't avoid comparing it to a certain title that is also based on nightmares... However, it is still a very entertaining title and we invite you to enjoy the first act of this adventure...

