Daydream: Prologue (Rebeca Let's Play)

This time, we bring you a preview of an adventure game in which we will have to solve puzzles to try to escape from the dangers and monsters that want to avoid us escaping from a terrifying world. Of course, we couldn't avoid comparing it to a certain title that is also based on nightmares... However, it is still a very entertaining title and we invite you to enjoy the first act of this adventure...