tERRORbane - (Rebeca Let's Play)

We still don't quite know if we were playing a video game or if the developer has managed to get us to work for him for free without realising it, as our objective in this title is basically to test a game and write down all the bugs we find. Apparently, the developer lacks humility and thinks he has created a masterpiece, a thought far from reality, so we will have to make him realise that his work is a disaster while... Well, we enjoy the chaos.