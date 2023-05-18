The Outlast Trials - Livestream Replay

We had the pleasure (or misfortune for our partner) of playing the first hour of Red Barrels' survival horror title in which we will have to complete tests in an asylum with the help of our friends or alone, that depends on how much or little you want to sleep that night... We suffered a lot with the tensest moments, but we also had a great time laughing at ourselves... What about you, do you dare to take part in the tests?