Amnesia: The Bunker - Livestream Replay

We have been able to play the latest title from Frictional Games in which we go behind the trenches of the First World War to escape not only the terrors of a war as terrible as this one, but one that escapes our imagination... So, we set out to explore, discover the mysteries hidden in these very limited spaces and... obviously to try to survive in this title clearly inspired by Alien Isolation.