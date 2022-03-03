Lil' Guardsman - (Rebeca Let's Play)

Dansk
One of the surprises of this week full of announcements and conferences has been the launch of the demo of this title that we already had our eye on... In this deduction adventure, we play the role of Lil, a 12-year-old girl who will take over from her father to protect the kingdom and decide who enters or not... With the consequences that this entails, of course. A fun experience that has left us even more eager to try out the final version later this year.