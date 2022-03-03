Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Xbox Games Showcase - Livestream Replay

Here you have the annual Xbox presentation in which we have been able to enjoy the announcement of no less than 27 games. Some of them have been a surprise and others have given us an idea of how close or far we are from enjoying them... In addition, we have also seen the showcase of Starfield in which we have been able to get an idea of what the long-awaited title will be like and the amount of things we will be able to do in it.

