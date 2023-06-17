Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Hogwarts LegacyThe Last of UsResident Evil 4 RemakeJohn Wick 4Lance ReddickKeanu ReevesLuther The Fallen SunFortniteCreed 3Netflix
Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Jusant
HQ

Jusant - (Rebeca Let's Play)

In this video we have decided to try another of the demos that were released on the occasion of the announcement of its title at the showcases of the last few weeks. This time, we have played this title in which we will have to climb to learn a little more about our character's motivation, discover more details of his world and... above all, see where we end up! But for that we'll have to wait for the final version... which we're really looking forward to!

Gameplay

Flere

Videoer

Flere

Filmtrailere

Flere

Trailers

Flere

Events

Flere