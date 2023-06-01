Layers of Fear - Livestream Replay

We have tried for the first time the Layers of Fear experience thanks to its recent remake. In it, we have realised that to create a good horror experience, you don't need scares, terrifying monsters or anything else but a good setting and a story full of unknowns. Rediscover (or discover as it has been in our case) this magnificent horror title in which you will never be sure which is the most dangerous path to follow.