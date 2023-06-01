Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Layers of Fear
Layers of Fear - Livestream Replay

We have tried for the first time the Layers of Fear experience thanks to its recent remake. In it, we have realised that to create a good horror experience, you don't need scares, terrifying monsters or anything else but a good setting and a story full of unknowns. Rediscover (or discover as it has been in our case) this magnificent horror title in which you will never be sure which is the most dangerous path to follow.

