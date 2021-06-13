Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Hogwarts LegacyThe Last of UsResident Evil 4 RemakeJohn Wick 4Lance ReddickKeanu ReevesLuther The Fallen SunFortniteCreed 3Netflix
Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Wizard with a Gun
HQ

Wizard with a Gun - (Rebeca Let's Play)

On the occasion of the Steam event, the already well-known Steam Next Fest, we have been able to try several demos of hundreds of games that were not available until now and we couldn't miss this one. We really wanted to try the sandbox-style survival title in which we are the heroes of the story because the one who was supposed to save the world is dead and... Well, we are the only option. So, we're going to have to learn the basics, try to survive and... if it comes, save the world.

Gameplay

Flere

Videoer

Flere

Filmtrailere

Flere

Trailers

Flere

Events

Flere