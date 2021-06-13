Wizard with a Gun - (Rebeca Let's Play)

On the occasion of the Steam event, the already well-known Steam Next Fest, we have been able to try several demos of hundreds of games that were not available until now and we couldn't miss this one. We really wanted to try the sandbox-style survival title in which we are the heroes of the story because the one who was supposed to save the world is dead and... Well, we are the only option. So, we're going to have to learn the basics, try to survive and... if it comes, save the world.