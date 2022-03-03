Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Hogwarts LegacyThe Last of UsResident Evil 4 RemakeJohn Wick 4Lance ReddickKeanu ReevesLuther The Fallen SunFortniteCreed 3Netflix
Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
HQ

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - (Rebeca Let's Play)

Discover with us this little preview of the narrative experience that goes far beyond what we know... As in this story we will meet Fortuna, a fortune-telling witch whose magical abilities have been taken away and condemned to live on an asteroid and who wants to regain her freedom no matter what... Even if the price to pay is too high... Create your deck, regain your magic, escape from exile and... who knows what else?

Gameplay

Flere

Videoer

Flere

Filmtrailere

Flere

Trailers

Flere

Events

Flere