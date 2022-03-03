The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - (Rebeca Let's Play)

Discover with us this little preview of the narrative experience that goes far beyond what we know... As in this story we will meet Fortuna, a fortune-telling witch whose magical abilities have been taken away and condemned to live on an asteroid and who wants to regain her freedom no matter what... Even if the price to pay is too high... Create your deck, regain your magic, escape from exile and... who knows what else?