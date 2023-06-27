Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Dordogne - Livestream Replay

Sometimes it is very difficult to remember hard moments of our lives just because we don't understand well what was happening in our closest circle because we were young... And that is what we are going to discover in this beautiful indie title in which we will meet Mimi, a not so young girl who returns to her grandmother's house to find a mysterious box that her grandmother has left her and... maybe some other secret and mystery that will open her eyes years later.

