Dave the Diver - Livestream Replay

And it's clear to Dave, since his passion is diving. Although... this time he has put on his fins again a bit tricked by his "friend" the businessman... Anyway, we have to put on our diving goggles and all our equipment to get the best fish in the area and, consequently, make the best sushi for our customers and... Who knows what else we can do in this intrepid, unexpected and stressful but satisfying adventure? We don't know... but we can't stop diving underwater!