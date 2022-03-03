Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Revita- (Rebeca Let's Play)

As you may already know, Prime Gaming usually gives away several titles throughout the month to its subscribers, and thanks to these rewards we have discovered this roguelite in which everything is based on surviving, offering our soul, mowing down the souls of others and playing with it as if it were a 'bet'. We didn't have any expectations, but it's true that from the very first moment it has caught our attention... and we can already tell you that it hasn't let us down, neither its gameplay, nor its theme, nor how addictive it can be... What are you waiting for to claim your new favourite game?

