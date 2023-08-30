To venner, ett eventyr - Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Intervju
Vi tok en prat med et par av utviklerne på Tequila Works for å snakke om den kommende enkeltspillertittelen League of Legends.
We're at Gamescom 2023 and, you know, it's the second day, we're all tired, but I just had this very relaxing moment, very nice gameplay hands-on demonstration with Song of Nunu, and I was really looking forward to playing this game."
But before we begin, who is Willump and who is Nunu? The two of you guys. You can be the ancient Yeti and I'll be the magical boy. The only thing is Raul, as far as I know, cannot double hug me, right? Not yet."
Not Yeti. You need extra set of arms. Some true-eyes magic, but yeah. Easy, we can take care of it. Yeah, we can get it."
We'll get it fixed. Alright, so when we first learned about the game, it was with you guys over at both Riot and Tequila in Bilbao, a year and a half ago, I think, something like that."
We were talking about friendship, about the meaning of the game from the outside. But now that I've played, it struck to me how it's interesting in terms of gameplay for kids, but at the same time you have this layer on top of it that we adults, in kind of a picture sort of style, we can sort of..."
I didn't learn too much about the story itself, but I can expect you guys to stab me in the back, whereas my kids are not going to suffer from something too harsh. Is it something... I don't know if it's too complex what I'm just asking, but is it something that you're trying to achieve here? I would say that the style of Tequila Wars is stabbing in the heart, and Riot is going to smash you because that's what you do in League of Legends, right? But no, it's not about that."
I mean, I think it's exactly how life works. I mean, basically, life can be as simple or as complicated as you see it. For a child, it's going to be very simple, right? Because you are always nurtured and in a safe haven."
As you grow up, you start to notice that there are concepts that you never had to deal with before, like loss, for example, right? So, yes, it's true. When we say that the Song of Luna was about friendship and hope and family, that's something that you can see in the game."
But this also is how these characters, basically, well, they are together and they have this super strong unbreakable bond. They are like one entity. But as the game progresses, you're going to see that sometimes that's not as unbreakable as you thought."
That's like any good road trip is about, in this case, well, it starts like a super exciting adventure, right? I think the contrast is going to be really interesting as well. I think for League of Legends fans and players, they're probably used to more action, combat style of game."
And even compared to the previous Forge games we've done, Song of Luna was just a much more chill, relaxed experience. But as Raul said, we will get you later in the game as the gameplay layers and as the mechanics start to layer up and it builds into not just a road trip and adventure and a story, but it's a very human experience."
It's a little boy looking for his mother and going on a trip with his best friend. There's one thing that you always say that I love. It's like, yeah, Song of Luna feels like a warm hug."
It's a warm hug. We tried to make a warm hug as a game. Also, there is a hug button in the game. You can just walk up to Willump and you press a button and he gives you a hug."
That's going to be the quote. You can hug the jetty. Everybody needs, every game needs a hug button. And the hug button gives you a double hug because it's, of course, four arms here."
Going back to, you know, that's interesting because, of course, this is, for Riot fans, as you said, a way to know about Tequila Action Adventure, sort of the puzzles, etc."
And for Tequila fans, it's really nice to get deeper into the League of Legends lore. But going back to the mechanics themselves, we didn't know that much back then."
We knew it was sort of platforming, puzzle, action thing that we expect from you guys. That was the stabbing part, yes. Exactly."
We surprised you. So now we sort of got a better idea of it. There's some combat to it, you know, like a beating up sort of thing, and then there's platforming, and then you have to time your jumps, and also there's some puzzle element to it."
But I only got a tease. So what can you tell us about this going forward in terms of, I remember, Rime puzzles. How cryptic are you going to be? And what can we expect in terms of that type of challenge? I'm going to let Rowan to answer first because, of course, I'm going to compare it to Rime."
But for him, it's going to be a totally different point of view. I get to compare it as a Rime player, not as someone who... I'm just someone who played and loved Rime."
I didn't make Rime. But in Song of Nunu, I think the team do an excellent job of layering the mechanics, and as we slowly pull back the layers of the onion, there's quite interesting, I think I would call them like cognitive puzzles or logic puzzles that we can build into the gameplay."
And then as you get deeper into the game, we tease and feed out mechanics at a time. And then I think the team have done a really good job of finding interesting ways to challenge you, and not in a stressful way."
As you saw, we're not punishing in the game. If you fall off a ledge, we just put you back onto the ledge. This is a story game. It's a road trip. We don't want you to be stressed as you're going through puzzles."
But there is some timing elements. There is some mechanical execution. There is a lot of cognitive logic puzzles built in there. There's quite a lot of meat on the game."
It's about 10 hours, probably, to get through for the whole game. But if you want to go and get every single secret, find all of the poros, go and find all of the secret lore bits, it might be close to like 11 or 12."
Yeah, the game is full of poros. Oh, yeah, there's poros everywhere. So, I don't know. I could say that everything that Rowan said is obviously correct."
You know that for us it's more about the journey. I mean, obviously paying attention to the story is essential. You need to relate to these characters. You need to understand their motivations."
The story is pretty deep, and it's very emotional. And, yes, it's an intimate story, yes. So, you know what's coming. But the goal is that, obviously, the game needs to be fulfilling and compelling by itself."
Even if you are not a fan of League of Legends, I mean, of course, if you are a fan, you are going to love it. It's a love letter. But it works by itself."
I mean, obviously, yes, you said we have platforming. We have climbing. We have sliding. You can ride a jetty in this game."
Basically, we have compelling physical puzzles. There are going to be sections that are quite challenging. And not only that, Nunu, obviously, the Notai boy, has his own abilities, like throwing snowballs."
And Willump is a magical jetty, right? So, that means that it's not just that they are two different characters with two different abilities. Remember, their power is when they are together, right? They come together."
So, they overlap these skills. And that means that the same mechanics in the game are going to start being mixed, right? And there are a lot of elements. And they are not the only champions in the game."
So, yeah. Okay. Yeah, you'll see that. Well, we revealed Braum yesterday. We revealed Braum already."
But, yeah, there's more champions in the game to meet as well. I think something that League fans enjoy about Forge games is being able to meet champions and having champions interact with each other. We don't really get to see them do that in Summoner's Rift or in regular League."
So, Forge games are a great chance for us to really let the characters breathe and explore their backstory and explore the world of Runeterra and take you to the world in a way that we can't in the regular game. And you mentioned magic."
And magic, so far from what I've seen, has been mapped to bumpers and triggers in terms of both how Nunu channels the freezing magic from, if that's the case, from Willump for you to freeze your way even up a waterfall, for example. Yes."
Or enemies. Or enemies. And then also you use triggers and bumpers to play the flute. So, what can you tell us about this sort of magic, both the actions that you can perform with that channeling and both the flute, the notes, the ways you collect parts of the song of Nunu? I should tell about the flute."
So, let me give you an example. You are a fan, you are expecting things like the biggest snowball ever, for example, right? But, if you are not, you can be overwhelmed by the complexity of a magical system. And one of the things we want is that this game should be intuitive."
It's a game that you can grab, you can start playing, you are having fun, right? So, everything is very direct and very physical. So, even if True Eye is magic, it can be kind of complicated to explain in-universe. For Nunu, it's like, you know what? I have a spell song."
It's my flute. And it's a magical flute because, you know, everything is an adventure and it's magical for Nunu. The thing is, playing music can feel magical because that's literally the language of the Notai. They have no written culture."
I mean, they have no written tradition. Basically, they are all stories and songs and they are very good at that. So, yes, playing the flute is not just very satisfying and a way to express the player. You can play any song."
As you saw, you can create your own combinations of notes. It can be pretty complex. There's a couple of, so, there's an actual flute in the game. There's octaves of a flute in there and you can build compound notes and build through."
So, you know, you were just playing the start of the game there and it starts off a little easier. But we can build into some complex sections where you are basically having to play the flute as Nunu to, you know, cast magic or to do puzzles in the game. At the same time, we didn't want, I mean, you don't know how to play an instrument."
We didn't want people to get frustrated. So, you saw that it was very intuitive, very accessible, right? And you sort of, I like that in the way that there are runes that may mean nothing the first time you see them. But, of course, they are guiding you in the way you should press the bumpers and the triggers."
The language is very, very, yeah, it's guiding you, yes, always. Another thing that I enjoyed is how they are independent. They work as a team and then you teach about this when we first talked, that Willump does his things. Like, if you let..."
He's breathing again now, right? He's a living, breathing Yeti. Like, we put a lot of effort into having the, I feel, we've probably all played games with companion characters where the companion character doesn't feel like they're helping as much as they're hindering."
I think we've done a pretty good job. Like, Willump feels like he's my best friend. He's with me on this journey. He goes and does crazy stuff, like he's eating mushrooms and he goes and graffitis on the wall."
But, you know... Graffitis are great, by the way. You know, you can pull a flute out and play music for him and if you do a good job, he'll enjoy it. And if you don't, he'll be like, ah, that's terrible."
But he feels like he's alive. He's my friend and I'm thankful for having him there in the game because he actually helps you solve some of the puzzles. I would say that there is a very, very thin line for companions where basically you are annoying because you are totally useless or, you know, they are playing for you."
And that's annoying as well because I don't want them to solve my puzzle, right? I want them to feel like they are helping me but in a way that I'm the one doing the hard work, right? Because I'm the player. So instead of thinking on just that, I mean, that's also really hard to do."
We did it. But Rogan is right. He's your friend. I mean, he's not your slave or an extension of you. He's your friend."
He cares about you because he loves you. But at the same time, well, he's a yeti. He's always hungry. He's always doing playful things."
Maybe he, yeah, he wants to hug you or start making snowmen because why not? He gets tired and just lies down. You're like, come on, come on, buddy. We gotta go."
And Willump's like, ah, and he'll just lie down. Something that plays a big part into that is the voice acting because, of course, Willump is, as you started the interview, all the time is like, but then the voice acting is very interesting because it really expands this sort of relation and connects you to the character."
And so tell us about the voice acting, the different languages that you guys are readying for launch in a couple of months. Well, again, it's something that is on par with any AAA title that you could expect from Riot and Riot Forge and, of course, Tequila Works. I think the game is localized to more than 20, I'd say."
No, I think it's 14 or 16 languages. I can't remember the exact number, but I think it's 14 or 16 for written and I think for VO we've done 11 or 12 VO languages. I think for people that have played Forge games before, they've come to expect that we do, you know, games that do have voice acting, we do full voice acting."
All the performances are done. We use the same actors as much as we can as the League of Legends characters, but in particular for Nunu, Adrian, who did the performance, he honestly, he crushed it because he's carrying the performance on his shoulders and the play between him and Willump just feels natural and you just feel like you're riding shotgun with this little boy going on an adventure."
Out of my mind, I think it's FX, that means it's English, French, Italian, German, Spanish from Spain, Spanish from Latin America, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Korean, Japanese, simplified Chinese. Oh, Vietnamese, I think."
I can't remember. There's a lot. I think there's a lot of voice acting. Most of the actors are the actual original actors from League of Legends, of course. We can expect Willump to be pretty much the same actor. We don't know. We don't know. Perhaps he speaks something else."
And another thing that I'm looking forward to taking a look at, but we cannot film it so far, is everyone is telling me about the Switch version, how good it looks. It looked already nice on PC, that was the version."
So what can you tell us about porting this? Because so far, of course, the way you're drawing this game is for it to respect the artwork, the original style, and also to perform everywhere nicely for both kids and adults."
So what can you tell us about porting the different versions and the Switch version? Porting is the right word. No, I don't think it's not the right word. It is one of the crispiest games that I've played on the Switch."
Thank you. God bless you. No, I mean, we put so much work into it. It is butter smooth on the Switch. For real, I would say that we haven't spent years on the Nintendo Switch version. It's not the port because since day one, that's the secret."
Since day one, basically, Nintendo Switch was the platform. And of course, that doesn't mean that obviously all the other games look like the Switch version. It's that the Switch version is super polished, super smooth, because it was not an afterthought."
It was designed like that from scratch. That means that, of course, it's not just a matter of technology or visual style. It's that everything had to work on the Switch. In terms of gameplay, in terms of UI, in terms of experience."
It fits the vibe as well. It's a cozy game. It's a warm hug for a game. So being on the Switch, you can just sit on the couch and you can curl up with a blanket or something like that."
It fits the vibe of the game as well. But I also can say that regarding the visual style, of course, we are very respectful to the source material, right? Respect, patience, and common sense."
Those are the basic rules in life. But in game development, it's the same. I mean, of course, we respect it and we love the material. But at the same time, Riot Forge wanted our interpretation of those characters and that world."
And that was fantastic, because we were not just trying to recreate the same Nuno and Willump from League of Legends. They are our version, right? And they are an evolution because the style of the game and the format are different."
And that was a good vehicle to tell our story. Our players don't want to just see a studio like Tequila Works carbon copy what we already got. Tequila Works have a pedigree, they have a history of their intimate storytelling. And we want to see the world of League and the characters of League through their eyes."
But obviously, Riot Forge is here. We're here to help bring that authenticity to the IP and to the lore. I think players of Forge games have come to expect now that we are very, very specific on crossing all the T's, dotting all the I's for the characters and the world for Runeterra."
But being able to express it through Tequila Works is sort of like a really nice collaboration. And I've seen a lot of complementary colors for you guys to use both all the ice-cold blues with the oranges, etc. Can we make it challenging? I mean, because when you think of the Fragor, everyone is thinking of white and blue because it's ice and snow, right? And you saw in the game that there's a lot of diversity and violence in this game."
I mean, it's not just ice and snow. But of course, that was super tricky and challenging because I'm trying to recreate this area. It's like, OK, what are my references? Is it the Arctic or Siberia or Antarctica? It's like, yeah, but that's the real world."
I mean, Fragor is in Runeterra. It's a magical place, right? And we get to have the fun of bringing to life some of these areas that fans of League of Legends have seen for years, maybe a decade at this point."
We can actually take you to the Frostguard Citadel. We can take you to the Howling Abyss. I am very proud of the Howling Abyss. Like, there are places that we can actually go to, but at the same time, I think, as they've expected from Forge games, we can create new parts for the world as well."
And they're seamless enough that you really can't even tell where the seams are of what's new and what's not because we do a great job of getting everything tight. I would say that, yeah, that's also the beauty of going to an unknown, unexplored region is that you can fill the gaps, right? There are many things that maybe you are a fan, you know, because you have read the lore and the background story and whatever."
But, yeah, but there are so many things. Yeah, I have read literally everything. Me too. Yeah, it was my job. But also, I mean, it's fascinating."
But here is the opportunity to say, it's like, yeah, you know, you know this line in this story about Nunu? It's like, well, this is what happened, right? And you are going to play it."
One specific technical thing about the Nintendo Switch. Is it 1080p, 60 frames? We are not going to talk about the specifications today, but you can expect, well, yes, you can expect 1080p."
Obviously not on portable mode. No, that can be 720 max. But we will talk about the Nintendo Switch version very soon. Okay, but for now, I can tell you that this is a super smooth experience."
Well, you can see. I'm going to play it and I'm going to count the frames with my eyes. Okay. If you could do that, you could get paid a lot of money somewhere."
If your human eye could count frames, that would be incredible. Also, you can get, yeah, the game, 1080 at 60, steady 60. No cheating. That's tricky."
All right. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to playing the full adventure. It's been really nice, as I said. It's been like this oasis in the desert, even though it's an icy game."
And it's going to release on the Nintendo Switch, on PC, and on PlayStation, and on Xbox in the fall, in the autumn. We don't have a specific release date. We'll detail specific release dates coming very soon."
But, yeah, it's going to be released in fall, so, yes. Thank you so much for your time, Nunu and Willump. Thank you. Oh."
Babe, give me one of those."