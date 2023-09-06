Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.
Bumbling your way to Greatness - Leximan Interview
The Knights of Borria are creating a narrative puzzle game like no other in Leximan, which not only has the unique mechanic of wordplay being your greatest ally, but also shows a touching story of finding yourself when you're not like other people.