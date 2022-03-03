Norsk
GRTV News - PlayStation Productions annonserer Horizon: Zero Dawn film

Live-action-filmen vil fortelle Aloys opprinnelseshistorie nok en gang.

Audio transcriptions

"Hei alle sammen og velkommen tilbake til en ny episode av GRTV News. I dag skal vi snakke om CES. For hovedgrunnen til at mange kunngjøringer ble gjort i fjor natt. Det var den fullstendige avdukingen av RTX 50-serien grafikkort, den nye ting fra AMD, mange store tekniske ting. Men i dag skal vi snakke om PlayStation i stedet. For, overraskende nok på mange måter, hadde PlayStation Productions mye å kunngjøre i går kveld. Og, vel, det er en kommende Helldivers-film på gang, noe som er spennende men vi har ikke så mye mer informasjon om den ennå. Det er en Ghost of Tsushima anime i arbeid som kommer fra anime studioet som laget Star Wars Visions The Duel-episoden. Og The Last of Us sesong 2 vil også debutere på Mac i april. The som virkelig fanget oppmerksomheten min, handler om Horizon Zero Dawn. Så la oss dykke inn i det igjen og se hva som skjer. Så ja, Uncharted-studioet lager en Horizon Zero Dawn-film."

"Vi tviler imidlertid på at Tom Holland og Mark Wahlberg vil være med i denne. Jeg tror Mark Wahlberg ville spilt en fantastisk Aloy for den saks skyld. Men uansett, 6 måneder har gått siden ryktene om at Netflix skulle kansellere TV-serien basert på Horizon Zero Dawn. PlayStation har ikke sagt så mye om det, men bekreftet det i kveld. Men ikke ved å si det rett ut, men ved å kunngjøre at Columbia Pictures lager en film basert på Horizon Zero Dawn under Sonys pressekonferanse på CES. Asad Kizilbash, sjef for PlayStation Productions, sa at de er i en tidlig fase av utviklingen, noe som betyr at vi må vente en stund før vi får se det endelige produktet, hvis det faktisk kommer i mål denne gangen. Fascinerende ting med kunngjøringen er at det vil være en tilpasning av det første spillet, så det vil tilsynelatende fortelle Aloys opprinnelseshistorie akkurat slik vi kjenner den. Netflix' TV-serie er tilsynelatende ment å fortelle en helt ny historie i universet, men det høres ut som PlayStation Productions har bestemt seg for å gå for en enklere løsning med denne filmen. Hvem skal spille Aloy i filmen? Rosa Leslie er kanskje for gammel nå for tiden. Og hvilket studio vil du lage spesialeffektene? At Horizon blir filmatisert, er ikke noe som overrasker meg. Jeg trodde det ville komme etter hvert. Men det som overrasker meg, er hvordan de gjør det nå. For vi har snakket mye om det de siste månedene og ukene."

"av 2024 om Horizon-tretthet. Om hvordan PlayStation og Guerrilla har kastet så mye mye Horizon på oss at jeg tror folk begynner å føle seg litt overveldet overveldet av det og litt trøtt av det. Og dette hjelper ikke noen. Fordi selv om jeg ikke tviler på at denne filmen kommer til å bli veldig spennende, i løpet av mindre enn ti år Jeg har personlig spilt Horizon Zero Dawn på PlayStation 4 da det nylig kom."

"Horizon Zero Dawn remastered en kort stund da det kom ut mot slutten av fjoråret.
Lego Horizon Adventures på PlayStation 5 i fjor. Og nå skal jeg liksom glede meg til å se det.
over Horizon Zero Dawn-filmen også. Forteller nøyaktig den samme historien igjen. Nå ja, du har å legge til Horizon Forbidden West, som er en annen historie, men det er også en annen Horizon-produkt. Og Horizon Call of the Mountain, VR-spillet som tilsynelatende ingen spilte på grunn av at det var på PSVR 2. Men poenget jeg prøver å få frem, er at tingen som virkelig begeistret meg med Netflix-serien, var at den skulle fortelle en ny historie i Horizon. For jeg synes Horisont er en veldig overbevisende idé. Det er bare av en eller annen grunn blir vi fortalt nøyaktig den samme historien. Og det er ikke som om dette er nøyaktig den samme historien som blir fortalt om og om igjen, som blir tilpasset og gitt til oss i forskjellige versjoner over 40 år eller noe sånt. Dette har vært en periode på mindre enn 10 år. Jeg tror Horizon Zero Dawn ble lansert i 2016 eller noe sånt. Så det kan være enda senere enn det, det kan være 2018, jeg kan ikke huske. Men det var ikke så lenge siden, for å si det sånn. Og nå har vi denne filmen som kommer ut. Så hvis du er en av dem som ikke har spilt Horizon Zero Dawn igjen da det opprinnelig kom ut på PlayStation 4 eller sjekket ut den remastrede versjonen i fjor, eller kanskje sjekket Lego versjonen i stedet, så er den gode nyheten at det sannsynligvis i en slags, du 2027 eller noe sånt, sannsynligvis rundt når Guerrilla har det neste Horizon spillet klart, som en helt ny del av serien, vil du kunne hoppe til kinoene og se Aloys eventyr om igjen. Som du skjønner, er jeg ikke særlig begeistret over det akkurat nå, men kanskje du er det. Så hvis du er det, la oss få vite det i kommentarfeltet nedenfor om hva du synes om denne kunngjøringen. Og det handler også om de andre CES-greiene fra Sony, du vet, hva er mest spennende? The Return of the Last of Us, the Ghost of Tsushima anime, Horizon-filmen, eller sannsynligvis, hvis jeg måtte satse pengene mine på det, Helldivers-filmen. Men ja, fortell oss alt om det i kommentarfeltet nedenfor, ellers Vi ses i neste episode av GRTV News i morgen. Ta vare på dere selv, alle sammen."

