Startsiden
nyheter
Void Bastards

Void Bastards kommer til PlayStation 4 og Switch neste måned

PC- og Xbox One-spillere har kunnet nyte Blue Manchu Games' suverene actionperle Void Bastards (skapt av folk tidligere innblandet i Bioshock-serien) siden mai 2019, og nå er det tid for at flere får bli med på moroa. På Twitter skriver utgiveren:

"We're excited to announce that our favorite FPS Strategy game @VoidBastards is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 7th!

Can you lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula?"

Og dermed vet vi det. Marker altså den 7. mai på kalenderen om du har ventet på dette.

Void Bastards

