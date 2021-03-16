343 Industries forklarer mer om hvordan dynamisk vær og tid på dagen påvirker spillet

Du ser på Annonser

Selv om verdenen i Halo Infinite ikke er fullstendig åpen, så er det dog seriens mest åpne spill hittil, og her er det en rekke parametre som påvirker dine sjanser i kamp, deriblant værforhold og hvilket tidspunkt på dagen du velger å for eksempel angripe en fiendtlig base.

Dette forklarer 343s Justin Dinges og John Mulkey litt om i en ny video, hvor han slår fast at fiender oppfører seg annerledes, og er grupper annerledes avhengig av situasjonen.

Om været sier Dinges:

"Part of our job on the art team and the graphics team was to make the ring feel alive, and being a part of a big ecosystem, and a big part of that is weather, at least on our planet, and we want to emulate that on the ring. So we've definetly added things like a really cool wind system, which is not just visual but also audio. There's also a fog system. We didn't go down the road of having rain storms, thunderstorms and snow storms, and things like that."

Og betyr det noe om det er natt eller dag? Det svarer Mulkey på:

"So when you're moving through the world in the darker periods, yoiu're gonna end up seeing more patrols of Phantoms with searchlights, which is pretty cool. You'll probably run into more opportunities where grunts are sleeping on the job. We've also worked on just having things that would look cool in dark spaces, so we're going with things that have more emisives on them. So you're going to run into more Shield Jackals for instance, that eminate light."