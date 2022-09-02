A Plague Tale: Requiem har 60 ganger flere rotter enn Innocence

HQ

Under Gamescom i Köln forrige uke fikk vi muligheten til å spille A Plague Take: Requiem og også slå av en prat med spillregissør Kevin Choteau. Vi snakket blant annet om hvordan historien utvikler Amicia og Hugo som karakterer, og også hvordan teknologien bak spillet har gjort det mulig for Asobo å skape en større, mer krevende og visuelt slående opplevelse. Han sa:

"We've improved the game in every way. One of our main focus technically was having those facial expressions and those cinematics, and improving the quality of the sequences. We've created motion capture and performance capture in-house to be able to do that.

A much more wider area means much more light, and as you know, in a video game, light is quite expensive in terms of performance. So, going wider was a good idea, but not in a technological standpoint, and you need to fill those spaces, and we love to fill those spaces with rats. We've improved the tech on that a lot. We had 5,000 rats on the first one, and we have 300,000 on the second one, so it's a lot."

Det er kanskje unødvendig å påpeke at de som har fobi for mus og rotter bør styre unna A Plague Tale: Requiem når det lanseres for PC, PlayStation 5 og Xbox Series (også inkludert i Game Pass) 18. oktober.