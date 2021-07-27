Activision Blizzard skal ha "Walkout"-protest i morgen

En rekke gigantselskaper har fått gjennomgå som følge av hvordan de behandler sine ansatte de siste par årene, og for en uke siden var det Activision Blizzard som virkelig havnet i rampelyset da staten California saksøkte dem for blant annet diskriminering og dårlig behandling av minioritetsgrupper. Flere av lederne i selskapet gjorde ikke akkurat saken bedre ved å enten hevde at de ikke visste om dette selv om mange vitner sier dette er langt fra sannheten eller i noen tilfeller sa at hele søksmålet er basert på løgner og gammel historie. Dette fikk over 2000 ansatte til å skrive under på et brev til lederne i går hvor de fortalte sin sak og hva som må endres. I morgen er det altså tid for å ta det et steg videre.

Flere ansatte hos Activision Blizzard har nemlig sendt en mail til oss i pressen hvor det står at det vil organiseres en såkalt walkout ut av selskapets hovedkvarter i morgen for å fremheve misnøyen med både forholdene generelt og hvordan lederne har svart på søksmålet. Håpet er at dette skal tvinge ledelsen til å høre på kravene til de ansatte, og her er deler av mailene jeg har fått og kravene den inkluderer de håper å få gjennom:

Given last week's statements from Activision Blizzard, Inc. and their legal counsel regarding the DFEH lawsuit, as well as the subsequent internal statement from Frances Townsend, and the many stories shared by current and former employees of Activision Blizzard since, we believe that our values as employees are not being accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership.

As current Activision Blizzard employees, we are holding a walkout to call on the executive leadership team to work with us on the following demands, in order to improve conditions for employees at the company, especially women, and in particular women of color and transgender women, nonbinary people, and other marginalized groups.

1. An end to mandatory arbitration clauses in all employee contracts, current and future. Arbitration clauses protect abusers and limit the ability of victims to seek restitution.

2. The adoption of recruiting, interviewing, hiring, and promotion policies designed to improve representation among employees at all levels, agreed upon by employees in a company-wide Diversity, Equity & Inclusion organization. Current practices have led to women, in particular women of color and transgender women, nonbinary people, and other marginalized groups that are vulnerable to gender discrimination not being hired fairly for new roles when compared to men.

3. Publication of data on relative compensation (including equity grants and profit sharing), promotion rates, and salary ranges for employees of all genders and ethnicities at the company. Current practices have led to aforementioned groups not being paid or promoted fairly.

4. Empower a company-wide Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion task force to hire a third party to audit ABK's reporting structure, HR department, and executive staff. It is imperative to identify how current systems have failed to prevent employee harassment, and to propose new solutions to address these issues.

Siden det er pandemi og selskapet har mange ansatte utenfor hovedkvarteret vil walkouten også bety at eksterne ansatte i stedet ikke jobber mesteparten av dagen, så ikke forvent å høre stort på sosiale medier og slik. Forhåpentligvis blir dette nok til å vekke lederne som har latt dette holde på i altfor lang tid og gjøre situasjonen langt bedre etter hvert.