Activision sier at de mobile plattformene er de viktigste for deres forretning

Activision Blizzard har allerede via en rekke prosjekter som Call of Duty: Mobile og Diablo Immortal slått fast at de anser de mobile plattformene som viktige for deres forretning, men nylig innrømte de at det faktisk er de viktigste plattformene for dem.

Dette skjedde via deres seneste investormøte, hvor CEO Bobby Kotick sa følgende:

"Using Call of Duty as an example, with the introduction of Call of Duty Mobile, we grew our player base from 40 million to 100 million players in less than a year. And we expect significant growth in the Call of Duty franchise in 2020 as compared to 2019, as a result of this and from other unannounced Call of Duty initiatives. Mobile, in fact, is now our leading platform. The business model for Call of Duty Mobile is free to play, which enables the rapid development of large community of players with the option to purchase digital items and services, as well as our ability to generate advertising revenues."

Det er jo riktig at antallet aktive spillere i eksempelvis Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile og Mario Kart Tour er noe helt annet enn på konsollene, eller på PC.