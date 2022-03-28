Cookie

Alle Oscar-vinnerne fra nattens dramatiske show

HQ

Vi har sett feil vinnere blitt lest opp og feiret på scenen før tabben ble oppdaget, noen kontroversielle taler og en rekke andre ting som vil huskes i lang tid på Oscar-utdelingene gjennom årene, men nattens show tok virkelig kaken.

For siden vi blant annet ble vitne til at Will Smith slår Chris Rock med en flat hånd på scenen etter at sistnevnte gjorde narr av Jada Pinkett Smith og en veldig merkelig markering for stjernene som døde i fjor havnet selve prisutdelingene nærmest i bakgrunnen under nattens Oscar-utdeling. Derfor føler jeg det er viktig å faktisk fremheve vinnerne her. Her er alle de nominerte med vinnerne uthevet.

Beste film


  • CODA

  • Belfast

  • Don't Look Up

  • Drive My Car

  • Dune

  • King Richard

  • Licorice Pizza

  • Nightmare Alley

  • The Power of the Dog

  • West Side Story

Beste animerte langfilm


  • Encanto

  • Luca

  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines

  • Flee

  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Beste internasjonale film


  • Drive My Car

  • The Worst Person in the World

  • Flee

  • The Hand of God

  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Beste dokumentar-langfilm


  • Summer of Soul

  • Flee

  • Ascension

  • Attica

  • Writing with Fire

Beste kortfilm


  • The Long Goodbye

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

  • The Dress

  • On My Mind

  • Please Hold

Beste dokumentar-kortfilm


  • The Queen of Basketball

  • Audible

  • Lead Me Home

  • Three Songs for Benazir

  • When We Were Bullies

Beste animerte kortfilm


  • The Windshield Wiper

  • Affairs of the Art

  • Bestia

  • Boxballet

  • Robin Robin

Beste regissør


  • Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

  • Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car

  • Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

  • Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Beste mannlige hovedrolle


  • Will Smith for King Richard

  • Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

  • Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick ... Boom!

  • Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

  • Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle


  • Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

  • Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

  • Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter

  • Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers

  • Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Beste mannlige bi-rolle


  • Troy Kotsur for CODA

  • Kodi Smit-Mcphee for The Power of the Dog

  • Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

  • J.K. Simmons for Being the Ricardos

  • Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog

Beste kvinnelige bi-rolle


  • Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

  • Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog

  • Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard

  • Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter

  • Judi Dench for Belfast

Beste originale musikk


  • Dune

  • The Power of the Dog

  • Parallel Mothers

  • Don't Look Up

  • Encanto

Beste originale sang


  • No Time to Die fra No Time to Die

  • Be Alive fra King Richard

  • Dos Oruguitas fra Encanto

  • Down to Joy fra Belfast

  • Somehow You Do fra Four Good Days

Beste lyd


  • Dune

  • The Power of the Dog

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth

  • Nightmare Alley

  • West Side Story

Beste visuelle effekter


  • Dune

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Free Guy

  • No Time To Die

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Beste kostymedesign


  • Cruella

  • Dune

  • Nightmare Alley

  • Cyrano

  • West Side Story

Beste sminke- og hår-styling


  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye

  • Coming 2 America

  • Cruella

  • Dune

  • House of Gucci

Beste produksjonsdesign


  • Dune

  • Nightmare Alley

  • The Power of the Dog

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth

  • West Side Story

Beste filmfoto


  • Dune

  • Nightmare Alley

  • The Power of the Dog

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth

  • West Side Story

Beste klipping


  • Dune

  • The Power of the Dog

  • Don't Look Up

  • Tick, Tick ... Boom!

  • King Richard

Beste originale manus


  • Belfast

  • Licorice Pizza

  • Don't Look Up

  • King Richard

  • The Worst Person in the World

Beste adapterte manus


  • CODA

  • Dune

  • The Power of the Dog

  • The Lost Daughter

  • Drive My Car

Hvilket synes du vant fortjent og var det noen som overrasket deg?

