Alle Oscar-vinnerne fra nattens dramatiske show

Vi har sett feil vinnere blitt lest opp og feiret på scenen før tabben ble oppdaget, noen kontroversielle taler og en rekke andre ting som vil huskes i lang tid på Oscar-utdelingene gjennom årene, men nattens show tok virkelig kaken.
For siden vi blant annet ble vitne til at Will Smith slår Chris Rock med en flat hånd på scenen etter at sistnevnte gjorde narr av Jada Pinkett Smith og en veldig merkelig markering for stjernene som døde i fjor havnet selve prisutdelingene nærmest i bakgrunnen under nattens Oscar-utdeling. Derfor føler jeg det er viktig å faktisk fremheve vinnerne her. Her er alle de nominerte med vinnerne uthevet.
Beste film
CODA
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Beste animerte langfilm
Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
Beste internasjonale film
Drive My Car
The Worst Person in the World
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Beste dokumentar-langfilm
Summer of Soul
Flee
Ascension
Attica
Writing with Fire
Beste kortfilm
The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Beste dokumentar-kortfilm
The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Beste animerte kortfilm
The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Beste regissør
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
Beste mannlige hovedrolle
Will Smith for King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle
Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers
Kristen Stewart for Spencer
Beste mannlige bi-rolle
Troy Kotsur for CODA
Kodi Smit-Mcphee for The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
J.K. Simmons for Being the Ricardos
Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog
Beste kvinnelige bi-rolle
Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard
Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench for Belfast
Beste originale musikk
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Don't Look Up
Encanto
Beste originale sang
No Time to Die fra No Time to Die
Be Alive fra King Richard
Dos Oruguitas fra Encanto
Down to Joy fra Belfast
Somehow You Do fra Four Good Days
Beste lyd
Dune
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Beste visuelle effekter
Dune
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Beste kostymedesign
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Cyrano
West Side Story
Beste sminke- og hår-styling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Beste produksjonsdesign
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Beste filmfoto
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Beste klipping
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Tick, Tick ... Boom!
King Richard
Beste originale manus
Belfast
Licorice Pizza
Don't Look Up
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Beste adapterte manus
CODA
Dune
The Power of the Dog
The Lost Daughter
Drive My Car
Hvilket synes du vant fortjent og var det noen som overrasket deg?