Alle Oscar-vinnerne fra nattens dramatiske show

Vi har sett feil vinnere blitt lest opp og feiret på scenen før tabben ble oppdaget, noen kontroversielle taler og en rekke andre ting som vil huskes i lang tid på Oscar-utdelingene gjennom årene, men nattens show tok virkelig kaken.

For siden vi blant annet ble vitne til at Will Smith slår Chris Rock med en flat hånd på scenen etter at sistnevnte gjorde narr av Jada Pinkett Smith og en veldig merkelig markering for stjernene som døde i fjor havnet selve prisutdelingene nærmest i bakgrunnen under nattens Oscar-utdeling. Derfor føler jeg det er viktig å faktisk fremheve vinnerne her. Her er alle de nominerte med vinnerne uthevet.

Beste film





CODA



Belfast



Don't Look Up



Drive My Car



Dune



King Richard



Licorice Pizza



Nightmare Alley



The Power of the Dog



West Side Story



Beste animerte langfilm





Encanto



Luca



The Mitchells vs. the Machines



Flee



Raya and the Last Dragon



Beste internasjonale film





Drive My Car



The Worst Person in the World



Flee



The Hand of God



Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom



Beste dokumentar-langfilm





Summer of Soul



Flee



Ascension



Attica



Writing with Fire



Beste kortfilm





The Long Goodbye



Ala Kachuu - Take and Run



The Dress



On My Mind



Please Hold



Beste dokumentar-kortfilm





The Queen of Basketball



Audible



Lead Me Home



Three Songs for Benazir



When We Were Bullies



Beste animerte kortfilm





The Windshield Wiper



Affairs of the Art



Bestia



Boxballet



Robin Robin



Beste regissør





Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog



Kenneth Branagh for Belfast



Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car



Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza



Steven Spielberg for West Side Story



Beste mannlige hovedrolle





Will Smith for King Richard



Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog



Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick ... Boom!



Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth



Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos



Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle





Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos



Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter



Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers



Kristen Stewart for Spencer



Beste mannlige bi-rolle





Troy Kotsur for CODA



Kodi Smit-Mcphee for The Power of the Dog



Ciarán Hinds for Belfast



J.K. Simmons for Being the Ricardos



Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog



Beste kvinnelige bi-rolle





Ariana DeBose for West Side Story



Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog



Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard



Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter



Judi Dench for Belfast



Beste originale musikk





Dune



The Power of the Dog



Parallel Mothers



Don't Look Up



Encanto



Beste originale sang





No Time to Die fra No Time to Die



Be Alive fra King Richard



Dos Oruguitas fra Encanto



Down to Joy fra Belfast



Somehow You Do fra Four Good Days



Beste lyd





Dune



The Power of the Dog



The Tragedy of Macbeth



Nightmare Alley



West Side Story



Beste visuelle effekter





Dune



Spider-Man: No Way Home



Free Guy



No Time To Die



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Beste kostymedesign





Cruella



Dune



Nightmare Alley



Cyrano



West Side Story



Beste sminke- og hår-styling





The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Coming 2 America



Cruella



Dune



House of Gucci



Beste produksjonsdesign





Dune



Nightmare Alley



The Power of the Dog



The Tragedy of Macbeth



West Side Story



Beste filmfoto





Dune



Nightmare Alley



The Power of the Dog



The Tragedy of Macbeth



West Side Story



Beste klipping





Dune



The Power of the Dog



Don't Look Up



Tick, Tick ... Boom!



King Richard



Beste originale manus





Belfast



Licorice Pizza



Don't Look Up



King Richard



The Worst Person in the World



Beste adapterte manus





CODA



Dune



The Power of the Dog



The Lost Daughter



Drive My Car



Hvilket synes du vant fortjent og var det noen som overrasket deg?