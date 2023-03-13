Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Alle Oscar-vinnerne i 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once tok hjem hele 7 priser, mens All Quiet on the Western Front "kom på andreplass" med 4.

HQ

Oscar-utdelingen i 2023 er nå ferdig, og alle de ikoniske statuene har funnet sine eiere. Eller du kan nesten si eier - entall - ettersom Everything Everywhere All at Once vant 7 av de 9 prisene den var nominert for, inkludert beste film.

Generelt var det få overraskelser i natt, for Brendan Fraser vant enda en pris for sin forbløffende opptreden i The Whale, Avatar: The Way of Water tok hjem den for beste visuelle effekter og All Quiet on the Western Front fikk mer enn beste internasjonale spillefilm.

Her er hele listen med vinnerne understreket:

Best Picture


  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Tár

  • Elvis

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Best Director


  • Daniel Kwan og Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

  • Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Todd Field for Tár

  • Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Leading Role


  • Brendan Fraser i The Whale

  • Colin Farrell i The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Austin Butler i Elvis

  • Paul Mescal i Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy i Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role


  • Cate Blanchett i Tár

  • Michelle Yeoh i Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Ana de Armas i Blonde

  • Andrea Riseborough i To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams i The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Ke Huy Quan i Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Brendan Gleeson i The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan i The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian Tyree Henry i Causeway

  • Judd Hirsch i The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Supporting Role


  • Angela Bassett i Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Kerry Condon i The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Jamie Lee Curtis i Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Hong Chau i The Whale

  • Stephanie Hsu i Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay


  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay


  • Women Talking

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Living

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design


  • Babylon

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography


  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Empire of Light

  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

  • Elvis

  • Tár

Best Film Editing


  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Elvis

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Tár

Best Makeup and Hairstyling


  • The Whale

  • Elvis

  • The Batman

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Costume Design


  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • Babylon

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound


  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

Best Visual Effects


  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • The Batman

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score


  • Babylon

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song


  • "Naatu Naatu" i RRR

  • "Lift Me Up" i Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • "Hold My Hand" i Top Gun: Maverick

  • "Ciao Papa" i Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • "Applause" i Tell It Like a Woman

  • "This Is a Life" i Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Feature Film


  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • Turning Red

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • The Sea Beast

Best Documentary Feature


  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • All That Breathes

  • Fire of Love

  • Navalny

  • A House Made of Splinters

Best International Feature Film


  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • The Quiet Girl

  • EO

Best Animated Short Film


  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • My Year of Dicks

  • Ice Merchants

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short Subject


  • The Elephant Whisperers

  • 38 at the Garden

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • Haulout

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger At the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film


  • Le Pupille

  • An Irish Goodbye

  • The Red Suitcase

  • Ivalu

  • Night Ride

Hvilke filmer og skuespillere fikk som fortjent og hvilke fortjente bedre?

