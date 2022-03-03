Apple stopper salget av alle produkter i Russland

HQ

Akkurat nå ser vi en stor kulturell og forbruksmessig bølge mot den russiske invasjonen av Ukraina, og for eksempel har Google stengt Maps-data, Disney har trukket sine kommende filmer fra den russiske kinokalenderen og mange selskaper har stoppet alt salg av produkter i landet.

Og blant disse finner vi giganten Apple, som ellers betrakter Russland som et ganske stort, sentralt og lukrativt marked. I en uttalelse til MacRumors bekrefter Apple at de nå har stoppet alt salg for å sende et tydelig signal til Russland:

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.

We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens. We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with the relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace."

I tillegg vil selskapet donere betydelige beløp for å hjelpe Ukraina.