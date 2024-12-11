Årets Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event er her

HQ

Microsoft har sparket i gang årets Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event, hvor du nå kan laste ned 38 demoer av kommende indie-titler til Xbox Series X/S og Xbox One.

Blant disse nesten 40 spillene er det faktisk ni nye spill som har blitt annonsert til Xbox i forbindelse med dette arrangementet. Disse er pixel art roguelite brawler Metavoidal, Petey Pedro unBEETable Adventure, Potions: A Curious Tale, puslespillet Preserve, Robo Frenzy, RoboDunk, Seed of Heroes, Super Farming Boy og Yet Another Zombie Survivors.

Demoene vil være tilgjengelige for nedlasting frem til 31. desember, og du finner dem ved å gå inn i Xbox Store fra din Xbox og deretter inn på Games -> Games Home og deretter bla ned til "Game demos".

Du kan se alle spillene i listen nedenfor:

XBOX INDIE GAME FEST DEMO EVENT 2024

