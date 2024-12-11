Årets Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event er her

Du kan nå laste ned i underkant av 40 nye indie-demoer til Xbox Series X/S og Xbox One.
Microsoft har sparket i gang årets Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event, hvor du nå kan laste ned 38 demoer av kommende indie-titler til Xbox Series X/S og Xbox One.
Blant disse nesten 40 spillene er det faktisk ni nye spill som har blitt annonsert til Xbox i forbindelse med dette arrangementet. Disse er pixel art roguelite brawler Metavoidal, Petey Pedro unBEETable Adventure, Potions: A Curious Tale, puslespillet Preserve, Robo Frenzy, RoboDunk, Seed of Heroes, Super Farming Boy og Yet Another Zombie Survivors.
Demoene vil være tilgjengelige for nedlasting frem til 31. desember, og du finner dem ved å gå inn i Xbox Store fra din Xbox og deretter inn på Games -> Games Home og deretter bla ned til "Game demos".
Du kan se alle spillene i listen nedenfor:
XBOX INDIE GAME FEST DEMO EVENT 2024
Aikyam (Thousand Stars Studio)
Anima Flux (Anima Flux)
Arctic Awakening (Goldfire Studios)
Big Helmet Heroes (Exalted Studio)
Cats on Duty (Prikol Team)
Cosmorons (Blind Squirrel Games)
Dahlia View (White Paper Games)
Dreamcore (Montraluz)
Escape from Ever After: Onboarding (Sleepy Castle Studio)
GigaBash (Passion Republic Games)
Islands of Winds (Parity Games)
KinnikuNeko: Super Muscle Cat (Kamotachi)
Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Galla Games)
Lost Twins 2 (Playdew)
Metavoidal (Yellow Lab Games)
My Little Universe (Estoty)
Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Polygon Treehouse)
Outbreak: Shades of Horror (Dead Drop Studios)
Petey Pedro unBEETable Adventure (Sparkley Barkely Games)
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (Rocket Panda Games Japan)
Potions: A Curious Tale (Stumbling Cat)
Preserve (Bitmap Galaxy)
Puzzledorf (Stuart's Pixel Games)
Rhythm Towers (innoloop)
Robo Frenzy (YummyYummyTummy)
RoboDunk (Jollypunch Games)
Robots at Midnight (Finish Line Games)
Section 13 (Ocean Drive Studio)
Seed of Heroes (Vermillion Digital)
Spiral (Folklore Games)
Steel Seed (Storm in a TeaCup)
STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator (Ternox)
Super Farming Boy (LemonChili)
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon (Questline)
Turbo Overkill (Trigger Happy Interactive)
Universe For Sale (Tmesis Studio)
Unwording (Frostwood Interactive)
Yet Another Zombies Survivor (Awesome Games Studio)