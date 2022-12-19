Armored Core VI har et sentralt fokus på store bosskamper

HQ

Det ser ut til at Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon vil bryte med strukturen som FromSoftware har blitt mest kjent for og droppe mange av de kjente "Soulsborne"-mekanikkene som mange elsker.

Det er imidlertid én ting det har til felles med deres andre titler, og det er fokuset på store bosskamper. I et intervju med IGN forklarer regissør Masaru Yamamura hvor sentrale de faktisk er:

"Boss battles are the highlight of the game in this title. The essence of the battles, in which the player reads the enemy's moves and then plays games with them, is of course provided, as is typical of FromSoftware. In this title, both the enemy and your own machine are aggressive and violent in their attacks. We are developing the game so that players can enjoy the dynamic and intense boss battles that only mechas can offer, along with the unique aspects of AC, such as how to assemble the right parts to take on the strongest enemies."

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon lanseres neste år til PC, PlayStation og Xbox.