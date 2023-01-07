Atomic Heart-utviklerne lover "mind-blowing" optimalisering av PS4- og Xbox One-versjonene

HQ

Når du ser på Atomic Heart, ser det ikke ut til at spillet vil kunne slippes på PlayStation 4 og Xbox One, men det er faktisk planen. Ikke nok med det, spillet vil til og med slippes på alle plattformer samtidig den 21. februar.

Så, sitter vi igjen med et Cyberpunk-problem? Vel, det er for tidlig å si, men én ting er sikkert; Mundfish har jobbet hardt for å sikre at disse versjonene kan prestere. I et intervju med WCCFTech sier regissør Robert Bagratuni følgende:

"Absolutely, we have made a mind-blowing optimization and literally ripped up the engine with a can opener to make it possible for the game to use all possible CPU cores on all platforms, to the fullest. We've moved a lot of critical code to async threads. The code traditionally runs only on the game thread in Unreal Engine. It was a challenge and not an easy thing. But it was worth it. I'm not hinting at anything, but we were even able to run the game on a device with 3 cores."