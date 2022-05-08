Automobilista 2 oppdatert til versjon 1.3.6.1

Racingsjangerens for tiden mest innlevelsesrike, realistiske, vanedannende og stadig utviklende simulator staves Automobilista 2, og det brasilianske studioet Reiza har nå kommet med nok en fin oppdatering som forbedrer dekkfysikken ytterligere og fikser noen feil. Fokuset med denne oppdateringen er på den helt absurd herlige bilen Cadillac DPi (blant annet) og det er bare å laste dem ned, helt gratis for alle som eier grunnspillet. Her er en fullstendig oversikt over oppdateirngen:

• Further tire carcass & tread adjutments for GTE / GT3 / GT4 / GT1 / DPi / P1 / F-Ultimate Gen1 / Gen2

• Revised all slicks tread sensitivity to wet surface

• Super V8: Revised tire model, suspension, inertia, included real life setup options for springs, ride height, camber, rear wing, tire pressures, engine inertia and added flexible axles; Added 3.27:1 final drive ratio for Bathurst; Slightly raised rear roll center djusted spring rate range to match RL car springs and options

• Adjusted heating and inertia slightly in 80s and 90s Formula clutch, and Super V8

• Copa Truck: Revised driveline elasticity

• Reduced flash heating in basic/road & carbon clutches

• Cadillac DPi: Removed application of slow-to-fast dampers. Remodeled 3rd element. Adjusted suspension travel to add bumpstop functionality (main and 3rd element). Balanced aero/ride height to remove squatting. Adjusted tire pressures to suit new carcass model. Remodeled damping and springs (ready for beta)

• Revised drafting & dirty air effect model

• Fixed atmospheric wind not being applied to some aerodynamic surfaces

• Added Non-linear clutch wear effect on performance

• Clutch damage is no longer scaled with the damage scale setting

• Added clutch damage, revised torque capacity, and revised clutch inertia to all cars (except TSI Cup, ARC Camaro)

• Added flexible axles and revised overall elasticity for GTE, GT3 and GT4 Stock Car Brasil 2019-2022, Copa Montana, P2, Ultima Race, F-Ultimates, Corvette C3, Corvette C3R, Stock car Omega, Group A, BMW 2002 Turbo

• Globally revised draft / dirt air properties for all high performance cars

• Added clutch damage, revised torque capacity, and revised clutch inertia to all cars (except TSI Cup, ARC Camaro)

• Added flexible axles and revised overall elasticity for GTE, GT3 and GT4 Stock Car Brasil 2019-2022, Copa Montana, P2, Ultima Race, F-Ultimates, Corvette C3, Corvette C3R, Stock car Omega, Group A, BMW 2002 Turbo, Porsche Cup

• Revised engine inertia for Porsche Cup, Cadillac DPI, Ultima Race, GT1, Stock Car Brasil 2019-2022, Copa Montana

• F-Ultimate (both gens) Adjusted body drag coefficients for more accurate top speeds & overall performance; Revised throttle map, fuel consumption and engine inertia; corrected fuel tank size, increased downshift blip to help drivability; Revised ERS mapping; increased contrast between attack and qual mode; Monza and Spa energy saving to stay within per lap discharge allowed; ERS torque is now applied to beginning of driveline instead of wheels

• Revised default setups & minor physics adjustments for Metalmoro AJR, Ginetta G58, Porsche Cup, Stock Car 2019, BMW M4, BMW M8, Corvette C8R, Cadillac DPi, Porsche Cayman GT4 Cayman to better suit latest carcass revisions (setup reset required).