BAFTA 2020 blir et livestream-event

Den siste tiden har vi utgitt en god håndfull nyheter om spillrelaterte begivenheter som har blitt avlyst som følge av coronavirus.

Nå kan vi rapportere at neste måneds BAFTA Game Awards ikke avlyses - men vil heller ikke foregå helt som det pleier. The British Academy har nemllig meldt ut (via The Hollywood Reporter) at showet vil bli avholdt som en livestream-sending uten publikum.

"The health and wellbeing of our guests and our staff remain our top priority, so there will be no live audience and we are now in the process of informing all our nominees, guests, partners and suppliers of the change. The new format will include the announcement of the Games Awards winners and we look forward to sharing more updates in the coming weeks."

Som det står skrevet blir alle prisvinnerne altså fortsatt annonsert under showet - dog i et mindre optimalt format, må man si.