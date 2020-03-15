Baldur's Gate IIIs verden er delt opp i gigantiske regioner

For ikke lenge siden fikk vi endelig se Baldur's Gate III i aksjon, og la oss bare si at vi er ganske imponerte over utvikleren Larian Studios' harde arbeid. De slo fast under sendingen at spillets verden er den største de noensinne har skapt, som sier en del da de tidligere har stått bak Divinity-serien.

Og vi fikk nylig litt mer informasjon om denne verdenen. Regissør Swen Vincke, produsent David Walgrave og forfatter Adam Smith deltok nylig i en AMA på Reddit, hvor de sa følgende om verdenen:

"The small portion of the adventure we've shown takes place many miles East of Baldur's Gate, and the initial journey will take players along the banks of the river Chionthar, and surrounding wilderness and settlements, toward BG and the coast. You won't be walking the whole way to BG in real-time, so there will be several large, open regions. Later, you'll visit the city of Baldur's Gate itself, of course. Other places I'm not going to spoil for you because discovery and exploration are part of the joy."

Du kan se gameplay-presentasjonen nedenfor.