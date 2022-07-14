Bandai Namco hacket, informasjon om kommende spill angivelig lekket

HQ

Ransomware og cyberangrep er dessverre ganske vanlig i vårt stadig mer digitale samfunn, og den japanske distributøren og spillutvikleren Bandai Namco har nylig vært offer for dette. Selskapet har offisielt bekreftet i en pressemelding at de den 3. juli ble utsatt for et hackerangrep fra en gruppe kjent som ALPHV.

Bandai Namco skrev følgende i sin uttalelse om hendelsen:

"On July 3, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorized access by third party to the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan),"

"After we confirmed the unauthorized access, we have taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading.

"In addition, there is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the status about existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and investigating the cause.

"We will continue to investigate the cause of this incident and will disclose the investigation results as appropriate. We will also work with external organizations to strengthen security throughout the Group and take measures to prevent recurrence.

"We offer our sincerest apologies to everyone involved for any complications or concerns caused by this incident."

I kjølvannet av dette har også flere dokumenter og annen intern informasjon fra Bandai Namco begynt å lekke ut og det er vanskelig å ikke trekke paralleller her. Blant de mer interessante finner vi en presentasjonsside som, hvis den er sann, avslører selskapets planlagte spillutgivelser.

Synes du listen over kommende spill virker troverdig? Se bildet.

Takk, VGC