Bayonetta 3 krever 15 GB plass på Nintendo Switch

HQ

Bayonetta 3 bygger opp til å bli nok et storslått kapittel i den populære serien, og utvikleren Platinum Games har tilsynelatende brukt mye ressurser på å gjøre dette til noe virkelig stort.

Spillets offisielle side på Nintendo eShop har nå blitt oppdatert med lanseringsinformasjon, og her avsløres blant annet filstørrelsen.

15 GB kommer Bayonetta 3 til å fylle, hvilket er i det meste laget hva angår filstørrelser på Nintendo Switch. Til sammenlikning fyller The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 14,5 GB, mens Bayonetta 2 krever 12,4 GB.

Ut fra spillets beskrivelse å dømme høres det også ut som at vi denne gangen blir sendt ut på en lengre reise med stor variasjon:

"Fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales! Along the way you'll meet a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last. You'll also slash and slay as Viola, a feisty witch in training who fights with a sword and a capricious companion, the demon Cheshire."

Bayonetta 3 lanseres offisielt 28. oktober.