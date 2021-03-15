Benedict Cumberbatch avviser blankt å spille Thrawn i The Mandalorian

Du ser på Annonser

Selv om han ikke er en del av de sentrale filmene i Star Wars-serien, så er Grand Admiral Thrawn fortsatt en av universets sentrale skurker. Dessuten ble han spesifikt nevnt i den andre sesongen av The Mandalorian, og vil nok enten dukke opp i den tredje sesongen, eller i spinoffen som handler om Rosario Dawsons Ahsoka Tano.

Men hvem skal i så fall spille den ikoniske skurken? Mange påpeker at Benedict Cumberbatch som en perfekt kandidat, men det avviser han blankt. Han sier følgende til Collider:

"That's a straight no from me, right now. There's no way I want to be turned blue. I turned the air blue, very recently. No no, seriously, I have precious time with my children and I think sitting in a makeup chair and being painted blue, and the amount of time it would take to do that and then take it off at the end of the day might just... it's not the right time in my life for that."

Hvam synes du bør spille Thrawn?