Blue annonserer ny Yeti X World of Warcraft-mikrofon

Kort innen lanseringen av Shadowlands har Blue presentert et samarbeid med World of Warcraft for å produsere en ny USB-mikrofon. Yeti X World of Warcraft heter denne spesialtutgaven som vil ha en stemmemodifiseringseffekt fra Blue VO!CE, som lar spillere høres ut som innbyggere i Azeroth.

Brukere vil også kunne spille av en rekke WoW-lydeffekter fra Blue VO!CE, som de får adgang til via Logitechs gratis G HUB-plattform.

"This is an exciting collaboration with Blizzard that brings the World of Warcraft universe to life with Yeti X," forteller Doug Sharp, Sr. Product Manager of Gaming for Blue Microphones. "Players not only get broadcast-quality audio, but can transform their voice to bring their personal creativity to their gameplay or stream. We're excited to see how gamers and streamers will use the new voice modulation effect and the Blizzard HD sample library to entertain audiences and create epic streams."

