Boken The Art of Battletoads ute nå

HQ

For ett år siden rapporterte vi at Dark Horse skulle gi et en kunstbok med materiale fra 2020-utgaven av Battletoads. Nå kunngjør Dark Horse via Twitter at boken The Art of Battletoads endelig er utgitt og a href="https://www.darkhorse.com/Books/3007-140/The-Art-of-Battletoads-HC#prettyPhoto" title="The Art of Battletoads" target="_blank">kan bestilles her.</a> Her er den offisielle beskrivelsen:

"Drop into vibrant illustrations of the game's heroes, villains, and environments that evoke nineties cartoon nostalgia! Hop in and race through a wealth of production materials from early concept art to finely tuned combat and mission structure throughout late development stages. This book is filled to the brim with unique development insights and also revisits the franchise's classic titles, which informed an all new, battle-ready era of 'Toad!"

På tide å unne deg en tidlig julagave, kanskje? Har du spilt det nyeste Battletoads?