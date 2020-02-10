Borderlands 3 har solgt over åtte millioner eksemplarer

Vi visste allerede før lanseringen at Borderlands 3 ville bli en massiv suksess, for antallet forhåndsbestillinger var skyhøye. Siden da har spillet solgt flere millioner eksemplarer, og nå har det nådd en imponerende milepæl.

Nylig kunne Take-Two avsløre overfor deres investorer at Borderlands 3 har forbipassert åtte millioner solgte eksemplarer, altså ikke antall sendt til butikkene, men solgt direkte til forbrukerne. De slår også fast at 2020 blir et stort år for Take-Two.

"Throughout the 2019 holiday season, we experienced robust demand for our offerings that drove third-quarter operating results solidly within our increased outlook. Highlights included the performance of Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3, reflecting our ability to deliver some of the most captivating experiences in the entertainment industry. Fiscal 2020 is shaping up to be another terrific year for Take-Two."

Take-Two og Gearbox er i full sving med utvidelser til spillet.

