Bugsnax har fÃ¥tt en stor oppdatering som fikser mange problemer

Du ser pÃ¥ Annonser

Siden Bugsnax ble sluppet den 12. november har utviklerne hos Young Horses hatt hendene fulle med Ã¥ fikse pÃ¥ noen av spillets tekniske problemer. NÃ¥ har de sluppet patch 1.04, som er drÃ¸yt 1GB stor, og ser ut til Ã¥ polere opplevelsen ganske mye. Du kan se hele listen over endringer nedenfor: