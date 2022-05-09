Call of Duty: Mobile har passert 650 millioner nedlastinger

HQ

Selv om Call of Duty-publikummet til en viss grad har minsket etter Call of Duty: Vanguard, er det fortsatt en gigantisk franchise som består ikke bare av årlige storspill og Call of Duty: Warzone, men også Call of Duty: Mobile.

Og sistnevnte er så populært når det gjelder antall månedlige brukere at det er nesten like stort som alle andre Call of Duty-spill til sammen. Som 2161197957124" target="_blank">Charlieintel</a> avslører, har spillet nå passert 650 millioner nedlastinger ifølge Activision Blizzards seneste årsrapport:

"We continued to demonstrate the potential for our console and PC franchises on mobile. Call of Duty Mobile enjoyed a record year following its launch in China, with annual consumer spending on the title of well above $1bn.

Over 650 million people have downloaded Call of Duty Mobile around the world, and the number of people experiencing Call of Duty on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021. This is no mean feat given the success of the free-to-play Warzone experience on console and PC."

Activision Blizzard utvikler for tiden også en smarttelefonversjon av Warzone, som helt sikkert vil øke antallet spillere ytterligere.