Cannon Dancer annonsert til PlayStation, Switch og Xbox

Cannon Dancer (også kjent som Osman i USA) ble utgitt i arkader i 1996 og ble utviklet av Mitchell Corporation, som hadde mange medarbeidere fra Capcoms Strider-team.

Så dette er et spill i samme ånd som Strider, som betyr mye action og platforming, og fokus på nærkamp fremfor skyting. Det har nå blitt annonsert for PlayStation, Switch og Xbox med en planlagt lansering Q1 2023, og hvis du elsker retroaction og herlige piksler, er dette definitivt noe for deg. Sjekk ut traileren for konsollversjonene nedenfor samt den offisielle synopsis lenger ned.

Cannon Dancer is an action jump-and-run game set in a dystopian late 21st century, in which the world is under the control of a single federal government. One day, a new threat known as "Abdullah the Slaver"—an evil sorceress who wants to take control of the world—appears, causing widespread terror and panic. This fear incites the abandonment of all economic activity and corruption in the government, which now undermines the foundations of society itself. Judicial Affairs Director, Jack Layzon, fears the worst and summons a lone assassin.

The player controls a Cannon Dancer called Kirin; a top-class agent in a mercenary unit known as "Teki," and a highly skilled martial arts fighter. As he travels, he has to face not only Abdullah the Slaver and the government forces but also the other members of the Teki, who want him dead for personal reasons.