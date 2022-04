CD Projekt RED forsikrer om at de fortsatt jobber på Cyberpunk 2077-utvidelser

HQ

CD Projekt RED avslørte nylig at de offisielt er i gang med The Witcher 4, og vi antar at spillet har gått over i full produksjon nå. Men hvor etterlater det Cyberpunk 2077? Jo, studioet selv slår i hvert fall fast at de fortsatt jobber på de tidligere lovte utvidelsene til spillet.

I en ny livestream (via The Gamer) forteller Quest Director Pawel Sasko at folk kan ta det helt med ro:

I cannot tell you anything about our future plans. But I can assure you that we are working on expansions - we're working on stuff for you guys. We're still improving the game, because we are all aware that there is work to be done," he added. "We're very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more...incentive to work for you guys because you show your appreciation for it. That's as much as I can tell you. We are working on stuff for you. Like I'm literally daily reviewing quests, talking to people about stuff, so it is happening."

Nøyaktig når vi kan forvente at disse avsløres har CDPR ennå ikke fortalt noe om.