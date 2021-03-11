Century: Age of Ashes får ny gameplaytrailer og informasjon om kommende betatest

Du ser på Annonser

I det kommende online dragekampspillet Century: Age of Ashes skal du konkurrer mot andre spillere på ryggen til en drage. Spillets andre lukkede multiplayer-beta starter denne uka, og kommer til å tilføye nye moduser og forbedret matchmaking. Du kan be om tilgang til den lukkede betaen her på spillets Steam side.

Dessuten har utvikleren Playwing utgitt en ny gameplaytrailer for Century: Age of Asjes, som du kan sjekke ut nedenfor.

Spillet kommer til å være gratis å spille, og i utviklernes offisielle beskrivelser står det at vi kan se fram mot følgende:



Intense Arena Battles - Compete in intense online games and discover the fast-paced gameplay of Century: Age of Ashes! Dive into the arena alone or with friends and fight for your survival! Play three varied game modes that range from 3v3 to 6v6v6 combat in Carnage, Survival, and Raid.

Choose Your Class - Experience different play styles with 3 unique classes, each with their own abilities! Shield and disorient as the Windguard, track and destroy as the Marauder, or stealthily trap as the Phantom. Additional classes are planned throughout development.

Full Customization - Stand out on the battlefield with prestigious gear and legendary dragons that only true Dragoneers can possess! As you progress, every level gained opens up opportunities to make your class characters and dragons look unique with new customization options.



Century: Age of Ashes lanseres via Steam Early Access i april, men kommer også til å bli tilgjengelig på både Epic Games Store og Microsoft Store senere. Den lukkede betaen blir avholdt fra i morgen, 12. mars til 21. mars.