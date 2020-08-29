Chadwick Boseman er død

Du ser på Annonser

Med små roller i både Fringe, Castle og Justified var Chadwick Boseman et navn bare et fåtall visste om før den talentfulle skuespilleren fikk rollen som T'Challa aka Black Panther i Marvel-filmene. Merkelig timing med tanke på at han rundt samme tid fikk bevist kolorektal kreft, noe som dessverre også er grunnen til dagens utrolig triste nyhet.

Chadwick Boseman sin familie bekrefter at 43-åringen er død med følgende beskjed:

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther.

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Dermed blir nok Ma Rainey's Black Bottom den siste filmen vi får se han i siden verken Black Panther 2 eller Yasuke hadde kommet langt nok i produksjonen til at de vil kunne fullføres. Hvil i fred, Chadwick.