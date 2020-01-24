Colin Farrell beskriver The Batman som mørk og rørende

Innspillingen av The Batman har akkurat begynt, og vi vet ikke så mye om selve historien, men det ryktes at filmen baseres på historien The Long Halloween. Dermed kommer flere skurker til å dukke opp i filmen, deriblant Catwoman, The Penguin og The Riddler. Colin Farrell spiller Oswald Cobblepot og under Jimmy Kimmel Live hyllet han manuset som Matt Reeves har skrevet.

"I'm in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who's the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous. It's all very hush hush, but it's a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we're in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character."

Ser du frem til denne filmen?

Her kan du se intervjuet.