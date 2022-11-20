Crystal Dynamics: Perfect Dark-utviklingen "går ekstremt bra"

HQ

Perfect Dark ble endelig formelt avslørt på Game Awards i 2020, og siden den første teaseren har vi ikke hørt noe konkret om utviklingen, bortsett fra at Crystal Dynamics hjelper The Initiative med produksjonen.

Vi har imidlertid hørt at samarbeidet, og The Initiative, har fått en dårlig start, men alt det ser ut til å være fortid nå. Under Embracers nylige kvartalsmøte kunne Crystal Dynamics og Eidos-sjef Phil Rogers konstatere at utviklingen går veldig bra. Han har sagt følgende (via VGC):

"We're working on the iconic Perfect Dark game and the project is going extremely well. What's been so promising internally is seeing how our team took on this opportunity, a new way of working. If we think about the future of how we work, collaboration across studios, across time zones, across geographies, across different companies, will all become more common, so it is great to see the team at The Initiative and our team across Crystal studios working so well together."

Du kan se den originale teaseren nedenfor.