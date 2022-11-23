Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Crystal Dynamics ser ut til å ville laget et nytt Legacy of Kain-spill

HQ

Nylig slapp Crystal Dynamics en undersøkelse til tusenvis av fans over hele verden som blant annet spurte om de ville være interessert i å se Legacy of Kain-serien komme tilbake.

Og svaret ser ut til å være et rungende ja. Som VGC og andre rapporterer sier administrerende direktør Phil Rogers at de har hørt fans uttrykke at de ønsker å se mer Legacy of Kain.

"We wanted to gain a community perspective on what players are looking for should we revisit the land of Nosgoth and our iconic IP, Legacy of Kain. We saw the news of our survey shared across social and press platforms and we really felt this was a great way to reignite this passionate fan community with this legendary PC and console game series. Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly, and we will continue to update you on the what if possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future."

Er dette en spillserie du selv har savnet?

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

