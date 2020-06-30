Cyberpunk 2077 støtter Ray Tracing og DLSS 2.0 ved lansering

Du ser på Annonser

Det later til at det er noen som har kommet litt i tvil om Cyberpunk 2077s grafiske kvalitet etter den seneste Night City Wire-sendingen, men om du er av de som liker spillets grafiske stil, og er tilfreds med detealjgraden, så er det greit å vite at spillet også støtter to avgjørende grafiske teknologier ved lanseringen.

CD Projekt Red og Nvidia (via WCCFTech) har nemlig løftet sløret for spillets bruk av Ray Tracing og DLSS 2.0, som begge vil være til stede ved lanseringen.



Ray-traced ambient occlusion - Ambient occlusion is a shading and rendering technique used to calculate how exposed each point in a scene is to ambient lighting. The result is a diffuse shading effect that darkens enclosed and sheltered areas and enhances the rendered image's overall tone. In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced ambient occlusion additionally can be used with local lights to approximate local shadowing effects where shadows are missing.

Ray-traced diffuse illumination - This technique is used to capture sky radiance as well as emissive lighting from various surfaces, which is difficult to achieve with traditional rendering techniques.

Ray-traced reflections - In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced reflections are used on all surfaces and can trace ranges for up to several kilometers. They are present on both opaque and transparent objects to simulate the way light reflects from glossy and metal surfaces by tracing a single bounce of reflection rays against the scene. This includes smooth natural mirrors like window glass, but also rougher surfaces like brushed metal. Unlike screen space techniques which can only reflect what's on screen, ray-traced reflections incorporate the entire scene around the character, and can accurately represent objects outside the camera view or facing away from the camera.

Ray-traced shadows - Cyberpunk 2077 preview supports directional shadows from the sun and the moon. These shadows aim to be physically accurate and even account for light scattering from clouds. Shadows may be enhanced in the final release to support other types of light sources where it is needed.

Nvidias Jason Paul bekreftet at spillet støtter DLSS 2.0:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of all-time. Combined with CD PROJEKT RED's incredible story-telling and stunning artistry, RTX-powered ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 help to make Cyberpunk 2077 a 'must-play' game of 2020."